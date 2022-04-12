.

France is expelling six Russian agents suspected of working as spies “under diplomatic cover” in the country, according to a French foreign ministry statement released yesterday.

“Following a very long investigation, the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) revealed on Sunday, April 10 a clandestine operation carried out by the Russian intelligence services on our territory,” it said in the statement, adding that the activities of the six Russians, who have now been designated as “persona non grata,” were “contrary to our national interests.”

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin congratulated in a tweet the French security agents involved who “hindered a network of Russian clandestine agents working against our interests.”

The French foreign ministry said that in the absence of the Russian ambassador, “the number two in the embassy was summoned to the ministry this evening to be informed of this decision.”

Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing more ‘false provocations’

Moscow has accused Ukraine of preparing new “false” allegations about Russian violence against civilians with the help of British intelligence.

“New false staged provocations accusing the armed forces of the Russian Federation of allegedly cruel treatment of the population of Ukraine are being prepared by the Kyiv regime under the leadership of British special services on the territory of the Sumy region,” Russia’s defence ministry said.

The ministry did not provide any evidence to support its claim.

Vanguard News Nigeria