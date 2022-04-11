By Steve Oko

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has confirmed the death of his wife, Mrs Felicia Wabara.

The deceased according to an earlier statement by Emmanuel Shebbs, the Secretary of Ukwa East Local Government Area, Abia State, the home council of the former Senate President, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public of the passing away of Mrs Felicia Wabara, the wife of former Senate President, His Excellency Senator Adolphus Wabara, PhD, after a protracted illness.

“Late Mrs Felicia Wabara went to the great beyond early hours of today, Sunday 10th April, 2022.

“On behalf of the people of Ndoki, the Chairman, Ukwa East Local Government, Hon. Chuks Wabara, sincerely condoles the Former Senate President over this great loss, urging him to take heart as God knows best.”

Mrs Felicia Wabara, who turned 69 in March, hailed from Ogwa in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, and was married to Senator Adolphus Wabara for 40 years.

Confirming the incident in a phone conversation with our Correspondent on Monday, Senator Wabara said he was devastated by the exit of his beloved wife who had been very close to him.

He said he was yet to come to realities of her death as the sad incident has plunged the family into mourning.

Wabara had on March 27 showered encomiums on the wife when she turned 69.

Wabara had in a good will message on his wife’s birthday, written:” Your light, your selflessness, your compassion, your capacity for love, and your unwavering kindness are what have kept me going all these years and are what you poured into our family. Happy birthday and happy Mother’s Day. We all Love you”.

Mrs Felicia hails from Ogwa in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, while Wabara is from Ukwa in Abia State.

Their marriage is blessed with children.

Vanguard checks revealed that Mrs Wabara miraculously surved a brain cancer that almost claimed her life in 2010.

She was then admitted to the Presbyterian Church in New York in August 2010.

Mrs Wabara had disclosed during a thanksgiving church service at the Living Faith Church, New York, that she could not talk or walk at that time.

According to the couple, it was an harrowing experience then and no one thought she was going to survive it.

They expressed their gratitude to God for his divine intervention even as a recent test showed she did not have the traces of the brain cancer any more.

However, the reason for the relapse in her health was undisclosed as she had been in admission in Abuja hospital for some time now.