By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Prof. Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma,

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT), Bayelsa State, has announced the immediate past Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation, NICO, Prof. Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the university.

The appointment follows the completion of the tenure of the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Admin), Prof. Iwekumo Agbozu.

Announcing the appointment at an Extra-Ordinary Senate Meeting, the Vice-Chancellor said that the appointment, which is subject to ratification by the Governing Council of UAT, was vital as a lot of work needs to be done to improve the academic fortunes of the University. The VC also said he was confident that Ayakoroma will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his duties.

Responding, Prof. Ayakoroma assured he will contribute his quota to the management of the university, promising that his first task would be to improve the university’s visibility to make for significant increase in admission.

Until his new appointment, Prof. Ayakoroma was the Head, Department of Theatre Arts, UAT. He was also Executive Director, Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture and former Coordinator, Postgraduate Programme, Institute of Development Communication, as well as the department of Theatre & Cultural Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi.