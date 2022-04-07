



By Cynthia Alo



Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc said it has passed the PECB ISO 27001 certification audit for its Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity framework and policies.

The company said in a statement that the certification is a testament to its alignment to global best practices in relation to cybersecurity and data breach.

The ISO 27001(Information Security Management System) is the most recognized international standard for information security management for any organization globally.

It provides clear processes for effective implementation and continuous mitigation to data/security breach for any organization.Commenting on the achievement, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Flour Mills, Omoboyede Olusanya, stated: “We appreciate this certificate and the credit should go to the team that ensured that this happened.



This is a document that shows that we have done something and we are very particular in the areas of cybersecurity. We are desirous to build a world-class organization.

It is a process and it is an engrained process, there is a continuous stride that we have here. We will keep improving.”

