Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said that swift actions by its security staff and the Benue State Fire Service saved its Makurdi Branch Office Building from an early morning inferno, today.

According to a statement by the Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, the fire started at the fuel dump behind the Branch Building but was detected and put out before it could cause damage to the building.

The statement reads:

“A minor fire occurred at our Makurdi Branch at about 7.00 a.m. today, April 21, 2022, and was swiftly checked moments after it was detected.

“The prompt response of the Bank’s security and facility management units as well as support from the Benue State Fire Service helped to fight the fire and prevented any damage the fire might have caused to the main office building.

“Reports indicate that the fire started from the fuel dump behind the branch building sending smoke into the atmosphere. Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the affected site has since been cordoned off for further investigation. Normal work has also continued at the branch.

“We hereby assure the general public that the minor fire that occurred has been effectively put out and no damage was done to the Makurdi branch of the Bank.”