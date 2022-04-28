By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Government has set up a task force to clear the Lagos port access road against the perennial traffic gridlock.

The task force christened “Port Standing Task Team, PSTT, is expected to clear the port and terminal corridors of all incumbrances with the intention of making ports logistics more effective.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while inaugurating the team in Lagos, charged them to be firm and upright in carrying out their responsibility, warning that any breach by the team will not be tolerated.

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Margaret Ajani, assured the team members comprising stakeholders in the maritime industry, that anyone caught in the act of extortion of trucks will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The team with the theme “Operation Free The Ports’ And Terminals Corridors” at the inauguration, was charged to extend its success in joint ship boarding operations at the Lagos ports to put the same effort into clearing the port access corridors.

The minister noted: “It takes every one of us here to achieve the desired result and to be able to achieve this; we need to have an Standard Operating Procedure, SOP, that we must follow. The SOP is not conscripting everybody to follow one person’s SOP, you put into cognisance the SOP of all the operating agencies in the port.”

Speaking also, the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Adewale Adeyunju, said that there have been several such committees in the past; expressing hope that this one will succeed.

Adeyunju, however, charged the team not to focus on the port and terminal access corridor alone but to extend its operation to the jetties in Lagos.