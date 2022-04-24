By Gabriel Olawale

The National leadership of Unity Schools Old Students Association, USOSA, has expressed sadness over the current state of insecurity in the country, saying both the Federal, legislative and judiciary have not lived up to their official responsibilities.

Speaking on state of the nation, President General of the Association, Mr. Lawrence Wilbert said that as a group they are unsettled, angered by the series of wanton killing, kidnapping and rape of thousands of innocent Nigerians by bandits, terrorists and numerous other devious, blood-thirsty groups.

His speech was titled “The unprecedented state of insecurity and misgovernance of Nigeria: A call for peaceful national protest”.

Wilbert said that government response to insecurity have been very weak and ineffective given the current challenge being faced, while working in cohort to solely serve their own interests at the general public expense.

His words: “Compounding the abysmal security situation is the fact that virtually all other aspects of our national life are also in jeopardy and experiencing unprecedented decay.

“Official corruption is at an all-time high, as the powers that be consistently treat the ideals of accountability, patriotism and national unity with utmost derision.”

Wilbert, who called on Nigerians to rise to the occasion, said that things “are now so bad that many citizens yet to be gunned down by the armed enemies of the state are beginning to die of hunger, starvation and easily treatable diseases.”

USOSA, the umbrella body for the over one million alumni of the 104 federal unity schools in Nigeria, however, urged the Federal Government to enforce comprehensive security and atmosphere for peaceful living in the country.

He said: “Government must stem and reverse the downward slide of the value of the naira, rejuvenate the economy, especially the agricultural and industrial sectors.

“Ensure full resumption of security-guaranteed academic activities in all schools across the country. Reinvent and refocus the anti-corruption fight without fear or favour.

“We call on all rights advocacy groups, the labour unions, students, market women, and even members of the police, armed forces and paramilitary bodies, and all other Nigerians who love this country to partner with us in this common fight for our lives.”