By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government has approved establishment of three new polytechnics in the country.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Education, Wednesday,signed by its Director of Information,Bem Goong,said government’s action was in line with its determination to make tertiary education more accessible.

The three new polytechnics,the statement explained,are to be situated in Kano,Delta and Abia states, respectively.

“In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of three New Federal Polytechnics in the country,” the statement read.

The polytechnics are to be sited precisely in Umunnoechi in Abia State, Orogun in Delta State and Kabo in Kano State.

According to the Director, the new institutions are to commence academic activities in October, 2022.

“This brings to 36 the number of federal polytechnics in the country. All states of the federation now have one federal polytechnic each,” it added.