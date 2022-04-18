By Nwafor Sunday

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has fired back at those who accused President Muhammadu Buhari of dividing Nigeria with his style of leadership.

Adesina exonerated Buhari from causing divisions in the country, noting that their unguarded speeches divided the country. The Special Assistant to the President stated this in a tweet on Monday.

Recall that the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Matthew Kukah, yesterday lambasted Buhari, saying that every sector in Nigeria is broken.

Kukah noted that the only thing that is alive and well in the country was corruption.

“With everything literally broken down, our country has become one big emergency national hospital with full occupancy..

“Our individual hearts are broken. Our family dreams are broken. Homes are broken. Churches, Mosques, infrastructure are broken. Our educational system is broken.

“Our children’s lives and future are broken. Our politics is broken. Our economy is broken. Our energy system is broken. Our security system is broken. Our roads and rails are broken. Only corruption is alive and well.

“One would be tempted to ask, what is there to say about our tragic situation today that has not been said? Who is there to speak that has not spoken? Like the friends of Job, we stare at an imponderable tragedy as the nation unravels from all sides.

“The government has slid into hibernation mode. It is hard to know whether the problem is that those in power do not hear, see, feel, know, or just don’t care. Either way, from this crossroad, we must make a choice, to go forward, turn left or right or return home. None of these choices are easy, yet, guided by the light of the risen Christ, we can reclaim our country from its impending slide to anarchy.

“The greatest challenge now is how to begin a process of reconstructing our nation hoping that we can hang on and survive the 2023 elections. The real challenge before us now is to look beyond politics and face the challenge of forming character and faith in our country.”

Reacting to Kukah’s Easter message, Adesina averred that, those accusing Buhari of dividing the country are the ones that used their mouths and unguarded speeches to divide Nigeria.

His words: “Those who divided Nigeria with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari. How sad! Their wicked intentions shall not come to pass.”