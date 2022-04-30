Alleges foul play, says cop not drunk

As identity of killer cop revealed

By Esther Onyegbula & Mistura Abdulrafiu

Widow of Chikere Obieshi, the businessman who was shot dead by a Police Inspector, Mohammed Husseini, during a birthday party held at La Silver bar on Ipaja road, Lagos, has called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to fish out the policeman.

Recall that late Chikere popularly known as JB had attended a birthday party organised by his friend, Ifeanyi Ucheudu Ancetus, at the bar located at 55 Ipaja Road, Lagos.

All of a sudden, the sound of a gunshot was released which jostled everyone. But Chikere and another guest were hit and they died on the spot, while other guests sustained injuries.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday at her residence at Folarin Jinadu street, late Chikere’s 28-year-old widow, Ifeayinwa, said she was yet to believe that her husband was gone.

The mother of three said: “The birthday was supposed to be held on Saturday, not Sunday. The celebrant doesn’t live in this neighbourhood. How he moved the celebration to our neighbourhood, for my husband to be killed is baffling. The celebrant called my husband more than three times insisting that he must attend his birthday party to honour him. When my husband got there, he called to say he would spend a few minutes there.

“Few minutes later, I heard there was a gun shot at the La Silver bar and that the celebrant ran out. Till now he is nowhere to be found and no communication from him. His telephone numbers have been switched off. So I feel this was a perfectly sealed deal. “On Saturday, a day before the party, Ifeanyi called my husband telling him of his birthday. Later he called and said it had been postponed to Sunday.

On that day (Sunday) my husband took me to the hospital for a check up because I just had surgery. When we came back, we attended to visitors who came to see how I was faring. Later, he went to their town’s meeting. On his way back, he stepped into La Silver bar and the rest is history. I believe that it was a setup”, she stated. She therefore called for an in depth investigation into the demise of her husband.

Also lamenting, the deceased’s elder brother, Anyayochukwu Obieshi,said, “since I received the news I have been asking God to wake me up from this nightmare.

“The policeman who was invited by Ifeanyi Ucheudu Ancetus, was inside the hall two hours before the arrival of my brother and there was no gunshot but immediately he arrived and began to spray money on the celebrant, the policeman fired the gun directly from behind, at my brother. It was a premeditated action. My brother was an indigene of Isiala Mbano, Imo State. He was a businessman, he paid his taxes and deserved justice. All those behind this action should be brought to book, that is the only way we can find solace.”

Another relative, who identified himself simply as Justice, said, “I am the brother-in -law of the deceased, he had three kids and his wife just had a major surgery. How is she going to cope, how is she going to survive? What we are asking for is justice. He left his house to honour an acquaintance only for him to be killed. Justice won’t feed his family, it is the little thing we are asking for. The government should do this little thing for him. I am calling on the Lagos state government and everyone that is concerned. All we need is justice. Those involved in the murder of my brother should be made to face the law.”

Earlier yesterday a procession was held at Olayeni street, Computer Village, Ikeja, in honour of the late Chikere. Speaking at the occasion, Vice President of Phone Allied Product Dealers Association, Mr Samuel Ebiem, debunked reports that the policeman who pulled the trigger was drunk. He said: “JB is a legal businessman who paid his taxes. We are not happy that he was murdered just like that. We don’t feel safe again”.

Another colleague of the deceased, Germanus Anyivs, described the deceased as “a young man whose quality has no comparison. He was very accommodating and had a lot of people feeding on him. He was one of the peace-keepers in this volatile market and if such a person was a victim of injustice, many would not see the need for peace”.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has revealed the identity of the policeman whose bullet snuffed life out of Chikere and another guest. He is Inspector Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja. The Lagos State Police Command disclosed that findings showed that the shot was accidental. It also revealed that Inspector Hussini was on illegal duty on the day of the incident.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that “when news of the incident reached the command, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, ordered an immediate full-scale investigation into circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“While investigation is ongoing, findings so far revealed that the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty police officer, Inspr. Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja. Findings equally revealed that the off-duty officer is a friend of the celebrant, Ifeanyi aka Obama and was not at the party in any official capacity.”

“Efforts are currently being intensified to apprehend the fleeing birthday celebrant while the officer involved is expected to turn himself in anytime soon.

“CP Alabi has given firm assurances that everyone found culpable in the sad and unavoidable incident will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law”, Hundeyin stated.