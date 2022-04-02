Genvieve Nnaji is an award winning Actress in Nigeria. Born in Mbaise, Imo State, Genevieve attended Methodist Girls’ College (Yaba, Lagos).

She got admission into the famous university of Lagos.

Genevieve has won the City People’s Award for Best Actress of the Year.

Genevieve is a musician. She released her debut album “One Logologo Line” in 2004.

In 2004 also, Genevieve became the “Face of Lux” in Nigeria.

In 2008, she launched her clothing line, St. Genevieve which gives its proceeds to charity.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in Nigeria.