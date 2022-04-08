.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A former Director-General of the National Agency for Food, Drug, Administration and Control NAFDAC, Dr Paul Orhii has joined the Governorship race in Benue state, saying the Peoples Democratic Party PDP remains the only viable platform to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Speaking when he received his expression of interest and nomination forms from his friends and associates, Orhii also kicked against the zoning of elective offices.

He said Benue has a lot of potential, especially in Agriculture and that the state can be richer than even the richest state, like Rivers.

“For us, Agriculture is our crude oil and we can make more money and deliver good governance in Benue state and that is why I am particularly positioned to do that because of my prior service at NAFDAC. I was able to see in other countries how the food industry has turned those countries around and we have that potential in Benue state, which is why they call it the food basket of the nation.

“Benue has been plagued by security challenges and Gov. Ortom has done a lot to secure the Benue valley. I will add to that.

“I look at zoning from a different perspective. Every region has people who are competent. If you zone your Governorship based on competence, there will be fewer complaints or challenges. When my car breaks down and I go to the mechanic shop, I ask for the best mechanic that can fix that problem and I zone the request to him. The same thing when I have a health challenge and go to the hospital, I look for the best doctor that can treat that problem and I zone my treatment to him. I think this should be our attitude to zoning. Let’s look at those with the best credentials”, he added.

On zoning of offices by the PDP at the national level, he said; “I think it is still a work in progress. Even the PDP zoning Committee has recommended that before you talk about zoning, it should be at least six months before you start selling forms. This our own is just an emergency where forms were being sold and about to close and then they said to let them get the zoning thing. I think it is just a trial. It is still a work in progress.

“If I happen to become governor of the state, Benue has a huge potential that can feed this whole country and make so much money and also turn the economy of Benue state around. The young people will have jobs and everybody will be happy.

“I have run for Governorship before and I lost but I didn’t move to another political party. I sincerely believe that the PDP is the vehicle through which I can deliver the dividends of democracy to the Benue people. I don’t believe in swapping parties because parties should have a philosophy and I believe in the philosophy of the PDP. I have sacrificed so much for the PDP both at the national and state levels. This is not the time to start swapping parties. I will stay here”.

Leader of the associates, Otunba Olumide said they decided to purchase the form for Dr Orhii because of his antecedents as a pragmatic leader.

“We decided, as friends, to rally round and procure this form for him. We believe that he can do more for the people. We will love you to come out and contest for this noble position because everything about you is service”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria