BENIN—A Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to elect a president with capacity , competence and who can make sacrifice for the survival of the country, saying that, ” the 2023 elections are not going to be as usual”

He spoke yesterday in Benin in continuation of his national wide consultations with delegates of the party ahead of the May 2022 election of PDP Presidential aspirants for the 2023 general elections.

He said, “What we are witnessing in Nigeria today is the cumulative effect of leadership failure over the years, and it is going to go round. We have more people living in poverty than any other country in the world.

“I am here for us to discuss about the future of our country and where our children will live. We now live in a country where you wake up everyday with sad news.

“You might think it is not happening in Benin, some of us think it is not happening in Lagos, in Enugu or Awka but I can assure you that unless we do something about it, it will happen in those places.

“We have the highest unemployed rate today comprising young persons in their productive age. Our universities are closed down and nobody cares.

Everyday, we are faced with multiple problems : health, insecurity, and education. Everything is collapsing.

“Our country owes so much money that we cannot pay. Our debt today is about $135billion, about 35 percent of our GDP. Cumulative debt is about N55 trillion.

“We now borrow money to service debts. Nigeria is borrowing more currently. It is a crisis situation, and this money we are borrowing is consumption not for production.

” Nigeria is not productive. It is not about electing somebody from South, North, it is for equity. We want somebody who has proven track records and capacity.

“The problem of Nigeria is that we have people who do not know how to create wealth. We do not want wealth sharers anymore; there is nothing to share again, it is finished. We are now sharing the future of our children.

“We want to create a future for our children. When you want to vote, whether as delegates or electorate, please consider the future of your children.

“Today, Nigerians spend more than 100 percent of their income on feeding. Buying foodstuffs has become a problem talk less of looking after your children.

