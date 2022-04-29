.

**Says your best Sallah gift to Nigerians is to eliminate as many bandits, kidnappers & terrorists as possible.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya has warned officers and soldiers of the force to avoid being lured into Politics but remain resolute in defending democracy

The COAS who gave the warning in his Eid-El-Fitr felicitations also admonished officers and soldiers to remain apolitical and professional in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, as the electioneering period approaches.

He stated that the best Sallah gift he expects from them (troops) is to eliminate as many bandits, kidnappers and terrorists as possible, and recover as many weapons and ammunition from criminal elements.

Presenting his Goodwill message to personnel across all NA formations and units, Gen Yahaya recognized and appreciated their sacrifices and commitment in various ongoing operations nationwide.

He urged officers and soldiers to leverage on the holy season of Ramadan to reflect on the significance of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice, stressing that the season provides a unique opportunity to re-examine and re-adjust efforts towards fulfilling their constitutional roles, in order to justify the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians.

The COAS charged Field Commanders to redouble their efforts in ongoing operations.

Gen Yahaya used the medium to pay special tributes to officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in the defence of the fatherland.

He emphasized that under his watch training and welfare of personnel and their families will continue to receive paramount attention.

The COAS noted that this informed his resolve to improve medical facilities and services while ensuring that treatment of personnel and their families, particularly those who are wounded in action will continue to get support and special vocational training to help them cope with their new health status and overcome associated psychological trauma.

While wishing all Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Fitr, Gen Yahaya expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for their unflinching support to the Nigerian Army in the execution of its constitutional mandate.