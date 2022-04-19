Nigerian entrepreneur and ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, Ehis Daniel has been listed as one of the 100 most influential young leaders in Nigeria by the Pan African Youths Leadership Foundation.

Daniel mostly known as Coin Doctor is a young entrepreneur, the Chief Executive Officer, and the founder of Goldenxchange limited, a fast-growing and leading e-Commerce platform that trades Giftcards and cryptocurrencies.

The young businessman, according to a statement, was recognized alongside others in their field of entrepreneurship for their tenacious leadership and remarkable contribution to Africa’s economic growth.

Daniel’s company is incomparable and unique redefining e-commerce in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking on making the coveted list, Daniel in the statement said, “I express my heartfelt delight to all that motivates my drive force. It’s an honor to be ranked as one of the 100 most influential young leaders in Nigeria by Pan African Youths Leadership Foundation.

“I hope to continue putting in the very best now and in the future,” he added.

Daniel was listed alongside several other African leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs such as; Hannah Temitope Adeboga, CEO of Lush Global 07 Signature, Doctor Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence, CEO Fekomi Global, Honorable Seun Fakorede, Politician, Jemima Osunde, Nollywood Actress, Aisha Auge, Politician, Destiny Etiko, Nollywood Actress, Simi, Singer, and DJ Switch, Activist and Entertainer, amongst others.

The PAN AFRICAN YOUTHS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (PAYLEF) is an all inclusive leading African youth platform representing and safeguarding aspirations of millions of youth across our Continent. We envisage to become the single largest youth body representing millions of African Youths across Africa by 2025.