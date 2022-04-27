By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—FORMER Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly and three time member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Victor Edoror has declined the decision by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to give him and 14 others automatic return tickets to the state house of assembly and suggested that the party should extend the right of first refusal granted them to any position they want to contest.

The leadership of the party had announced over the weekend that 14 of the lawmakers elected under its platform in 2019 but were not inaugurated and the 15th who was inaugurated but refused to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would be given automatic tickets back to the house unless they chose otherwise.

Reacting to the development, Edoror, who recently launched his campaign for the Esan Central, Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives expressed his disappointment that the party did not extend the gesture of right of first refusal to other positions for which any of them may be interested.

Edoror, who had high hopes for an automatic ticket regardless of the position any of the 14 Members-Elect were contesting, has insisted that he has resolved to contest the APC ticket for the House of Representatives.

Talking to the aspirants for the Esan Central House of Assembly constituency said “I am aggrieved over many issues. I would not want to block your chances to grow. I have to be in government but I don’t want to go back to the House of Assembly. I will run for the House of Representatives and I believe that if you all support me, I will win.” Edoror said.

As at press time, eight members of the APC have indicated interest to replace Edoror in the state house of assembly.