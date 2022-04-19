Edevbie 23- it’s done!

Brethen,

As we enter into the business period of the 2023 elections, with the primaries of our great party the People’s Democratic Party the starting point, it’s imperative i refresh our minds with some of the events leading to the 2015 elections especially as it links some of the current actions.

I am going to begin with the super endorsement of Olorogun David Edevbie by the Urhobo Progressive Union. UPU, umbrella body of the Urhobo people recently celebrated their ninetieth anniversary, an organization as old as that, certainly have seen it all, so it beggars belief why same people whom are supposed to be championing the enforcement of the endorsement are now the one’s faulting it, it’s simply political desperation taken too far.

The endorsement thoroughly carried out by the UPU recognized organs, without doubt is the best decision taken so far by any group leading the 2023 agitations. The selection of Olorogun David Edevbie as the consensus candidate can simply be defined as putting a round peg in a round hole. Truly, manny indicated interest to govern, but only David came prepared for governance.

Again, we were here when one particular aspirant with the favorite color yellow was endorsed with state machineries including the state party organs, no dust was raised, even the few voices that faulted the process, all their plea fell on deaf ears. The beneficiary of the endorsement went to town celebrating, why then is the one of David different?

To refresh our minds a little, back in 2014 when delta north was the center stage of the gubernatorial battle, the current resident of the Dennis Osadabey house was a beneficiary of multiple endorsement including the one done by Anioma congress, did his predecessor mobilize the LGA chairmen and party leaders of delta north loyal to him to gather and ask for the withdrawal of his endorsement? No!

I am perplexed and lost in thoughts as to why a man whom we all expected to know better especially when what he went through during his 2014 campaigns are taken into cognisance, is now the one repeating same script acted in 2015, at least the man who handed over to him was bold enough to make his choice known, thank God we all know how it ended.

If not for selfish political interest, what the UPU did deserves a round of huge applause by all members of the PDP in delta state, they have made our job easier by saving us the stress that normally comes with the party primaries.

With Edevbie emerging as the consensus candidate of those who have the mandate to speak on behalf of the zone the gubernatorial ticket is expected to go-to, we are supposed to be saving our energy so we can channel it full force towards the general poll, alas with the name David on the ballot on behalf of the party with the umbrella logo, Deltans will all say, David Edevbie- Yes!

They initially said the endorsement holds no water, yet here they are so bothered, they quickly organized a hurriedly forced gathering to counter what they said has no level, how then do we take them serious?

Finally, let me reiterate here that try all the conspiracy they can, Olorogun David Edevbie will be sworn in as the next governor of delta state on the 29th of May 2023.

Edevbie 23- it’s done!

Shaloooom!!!

Idi Presley Ifeanyichukwu writes from Ughelli.