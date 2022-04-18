The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Edo chapter, has emphasised the need for forgiveness as Christians celebrate Easter.

This is contained in an Easter message by its Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, to residents of the South-South state.

According to Aziegbemi, forgiveness lies at the heart of the Christian faith.

“It can heal broken families, it can restore friendships and it can reconcile divided communities.

“It is in forgiveness that we feel the power of God’s love.

“The PDP bears no resemblance to any other party. It is a party built on the highest qualities of the spirit of man, friendship, loyalty and the desire for freedom and peace.

“The Prince of Peace preached the brotherhood of man.

“May that brotherhood be furthered by our thoughts and deeds from year to year in pursuit of greater harmony in spite of the imperfections by which, like every human institution, it is beset.”

He noted that for Christians, as for all people of faith, reflection, meditation and prayer help to renew oneself in God’s love in the daily struggle to become better people.

“May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. When we gather happily around a source of light, it unites us,” he said.

The party chairman added that many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness.

He noted that such occasions were often accompanied by the lighting of candles.

“They seem to speak to every culture and appeal to people of all faiths.

“May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.

“In spite of being displaced and persecuted through His life, Christ unchanging message was not of revenge or violence.

“It was simply that we should love one another and forgive one another,” Aziegbemi said.

