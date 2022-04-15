**CP urges Christian stakeholders to promote peace/sundry positive values.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday has assured residents that the Command has taken intentional efforts in deploying a robust security architecture containing two thousand three hundred and thirty-six (2,336) Police personnel for the Easter period and beyond.

CP Babaji charged operatives to ensure that there is watertight security at all places of worship, emplace effective foot and vehicular patrol to parks, recreational and entertainment centers, to ensure the free flow of traffic and respond promptly to distress calls from within the city center and the surburbs.

“In addition to the above, The Commissioner of Police has directed the strategic deployment of Tactical and Intelligence Assets across the entire nooks and crannies of the Territory and in strong synergy with Sister agencies and the local security outfits, immediately respond to any unfriendly emergency.

Babaji added that this should be done with respect for fundamental human rights and in accordance to standard best practices.

A statement by DSP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer said, “The FCT CP in the spirit of the Easter Celebrations wishes all Christians faithful a happy festivity.

“He calls on stakeholders in the Christian faith to seize the opportunity in admonishing those within their spheres of influence to embrace peace, tolerance for one another and persons of other faith, adherence to law and order, and most importantly patriotism.

“Premised upon the above, the Command, therefore, urges the good people of the FCT to cooperate with the Police, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”