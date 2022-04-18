El Marino Sports Club (EMSC) of Magodo, Lagos defeated the Matured Minds Football Club (MMFC) of Lagos in a friendly match played on Monday at the CMD Football Pitch in Magodo as part of its activities for the Easter Celebration.

The Team Manager of El Marino Sports Club, Mr. Babatunde Adebayo made this known while speaking with newsmen after the game and acknowledged that the visiting side, Matured Minds FC was a good team.

He however pointed out that the tactical changes made by his team in the second half helped give them the win. He thanked the supporters and the technical crew led by Mr. Obafemi Obadina.

Adebayo that the friendly match was part of the sports activities organized by El Marino Sports Club, a Lagos Based International Sports Club that Promotes Healthy Living and Social Interaction through Sports and Recreational Activities.

In his reaction, Mr. Ernest Porbeni, the Club President of Matured Mind Football Club of Lagos, praised his side for giving a good account of the team during the game. He said that the El Marino won the game in the second half by taking its chances.