If Christmas is a time to be merry because it marks the birth of the founder of the Christian faith, The Lord Jesus Christ, Easter is the direct opposite. It commemorates the completion of the divine mission of Christ on earth.

Easter is a sombre sacrament because it is about the sufferings, crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to the Christian doctrine, Jesus the Son of God offered Himself as a sacrifice to reconcile man with God and thus empower as many as receive Him as their Lord and Saviour to become children of God. The resurrection is Christ’s victory over death which gives all believers the assurance of resurrection when He comes back, this time as the King, as foretold long before His advent on earth.

The mood of Easter is that of initial sober reflection and later outpouring of joy throughout Christendom on Easter Sunday when Christ rose from the dead. It is the joy of salvation, not merriment. It is the happy culmination of Christ’s passion which Christians mark with the 40 days of Lent.

The mood of Easter fits into the prevailing Nigeria situation of insecurity, economic distress and hyper food inflation. People are no longer safe in their homes, communities, highways, airports and train corridors. This is the time to reflect on these and do something about them as we brace for the general elections of 2023.

Let this election be our own time to search for a political saviour who will give us national renewal. The elections of 2023 cannot be business as usual. This is crunch time. As we make our bed in 2023, so shall we lie on it most likely for eight more years after May 29, 2023.

Never in our recent history have we been beset by several social monsters at the same time, including ASUU strike, prolonged and multiple national grid collapses, fuel scarcity, multifrontal terrorist attacks and dwindling economic fortunes both at the national and personal levels.

Easter is one of the major national holidays which Nigerians, irrespective of their faiths, exploit to travel for rest or to attend to political, social and cultural events in their communities. We must remain sober in whatever we want to do. Travellers must be security- conscious. Anyone who has no compelling reason to travel should stay safe where he or she lives.

Those who are driving must be mindful of the rules of road use. Never drink and drive. We must take responsibility for our safety and that of those around us. Above all, let us care for the poor and needy among us.

With Easter and the Muslim Ramadan fast month running side by side, we are doubly tasked to be our brother’s keeper.

Enjoy your holidays responsibly.

