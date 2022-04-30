Dr. Lanre Olusola (The Catalyst), renowned as Africa’s premier Life Coach and Behavioural Change Psychologist is set to launch eight e-books in one day.

The launch party is scheduled to be held online on Sunday the 1st of May 2022.

It promises to be a fun and insightful virtual party where Lanre Olusola will tell his personal story, and attendees get to network with guests from across Africa, Europe, America, and Asia. Olusola took to his social media to announce that he would be joined by award-winning actor, Deyemi Okanlawon for the author’s chat while popular lifestyle influencer and Big Brother Naija star, Alex Unusual will serve as event anchor for the launch party.



“These books have been in the works for some time now and I’m excited for readers to experience all the benefits firsthand!” Dr. Olusola wrote. “Thanks to Deyemi Okanlawon and Alex Unusual for being a part of the celebration” he added.

The ebooks address critical areas of the human intersection: Health and wellness, mental health, career and business growth, relationships, positive affirmations, and spirituality.

The books, “The Morning Commander”, “Catalyst Quote Book”, “The Power of Daily Affirmations”, “Good to Better”, “Grace Prayers”, “Psalmic Prayers”, “Names of God” and “Affirmative Prayers” will be available globally on Amazon and other bookstores online.

The four prayer books will be given FREE to launch party attendees and those who buy the other four books being sold.

As a renowned life coach, Lanre Olusola’s well-known dynamic voice provides inspiration and motivation as well as practical tools to help readers overcome personal obstacles in areas such as family, love, marriage, career, life and finances.

The author noted that the e-books will help its readers become optimistic about possibilities in life, be self-aware of strengths and weaknesses, learn how to tune in to their spirituality, eliminate judgmental thinking, turn fear into courage; overcome fear and thrive in the face of failure.

“One of the biggest takeaways from this book is how it can help you to figure out for yourself, your place in the world. I wrote these e-books based on everything from my experiences in life and I believe that these can help anyone who wants to change their life. I am very much assured that these books will unleash great people”, said Dr. Olusola.

According to him, he hopes the books will “inspire readers to go beyond where they currently are, embrace adventure and make decisions that can help them live life to the fullest.”

Lanre Olusola has garnered 20 years of coaching experience with expansive studies in the fields of Psychology, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Performance Improvement Management, Human Cognitive-Behavioural Psychology, Meta Medicine, Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), Matrix Reimprinting, and more. He is the creator of the ESP and VSP 5-star performance models, which have been used globally, one of the many beneficiaries being Stanford University’s Affiliate Faculty, the Institute for Venture Design. He is the founder of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN), a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, and a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants.