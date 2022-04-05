Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State, on Thursday organized the maiden awareness workshop on security and safety.

The programme which took place at the 750 A Auditorium, Site 3, DELSU, Abraka, was organized by the Security and Road Safety Committee of the institution.

Delivering his Keynote Address, Professor Andy Egwunyenga, who also chaired the event tagged “Security and Safety: The Concerns, said that “the security and safety of lives have recently become threatened,” adding that “the sources of threats are in various forms ranging from accidents , ritual killings, kidnappings for ransom and banditry among others.”

According to him, “the dimensions of social vices pose enormous threat to the educational system.”

He continued: “Although DELSU has not recorded any cult and cult-related incidents since I assumed office, community cultism has raised fears and heightened anxiety among our staff and students who live within the community and among the residents.

Speaking further, he said that the spate of insecurity and road accidents in Abraka and environs that led to loss of lives of students, made him constitute the Security and Road Safety Committee (SRSC) on the 4th of August, 2021.

He posited: “If DELSU must grow to the sublime heights I contemplate, we must put in place measures to ensure the security and safety of our students and staff in collaboration with the entire communities round about us,” saying that this would guarantee a conducive learning environment and growth of the university.

Earlier, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) and Chairman, Security and Road Safety Committee, Prof. Rosemary Okoh, during her welcome address, said that “DELSU staff and students at different times in the past three years, have experienced kidnapping or outright loss of life as in the case of Elozino Ogege, the 300 Level student of Mass Communication who was initially declared missing, and was later found dead.”

She added: “Accidents have also increased, some of which have left some members of DELSU staff and students either maimed or even killed.”

She hinted that the programme was put together at the instance of Prof. Egwunyenga with the aim of engaging stakeholders on the important issues of security and road safety with a view to identifying security and safety concerns, learning how to operate in safety and security and also to create a new consciousness on the issues in the environment.

Topics dealt with at the workshop include ‘Peculiarities of Security and Safety in Abraka and its Environs’ by DELSU Security Consultant, Mr. Charles Muka; ‘Road Signs and Traffic Regulations for Drivers, Commercial Drivers/Riders and Pedestrians;’ by Mr. Cletus Ibete and ‘Cyber Crimes: Consequences on Perpetrators and the Public’ by the Commissioner of Police in the state,CP Ari Muhammed Ali.

Others are ‘Staying Safe and Secure in a Seemingly Insecure Environment’ by Dr. Mrs. Rachel Misan-Rupee and Recreational Drug Use: Security and Safety Concerns’ by the Commandant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state, Bar. John Tunde.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the inauguration of DELSU Security and Road Safety Corps.

Meanwhile, Professor Egwunyenga, has been decorated as a ‘War Against Drug Abuse’ (WADA) Ambassador by the NDLEA.

Bar. Tunde who spoke glowingly about the VC, said Egwunyuenga was picked to be a face of WADA Delta to enable him continue to champion the fight against drug abuse.

Dignitaries from all walks of life graced the event.