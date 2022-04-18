File Photo: A visible impact of infractions on crude oil pipelines

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenogoa

A crude oil leak from the 12-inch Benisede-Brass Creek Delivery Line has been reported in the riverine enclave of Peretuorugbene in Bayelsa State.

The facility is owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

The incident was confirmed by the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, yesterday.

NOSDRA, which concluded its investigation, weekend, lamented the adverse impact of oil theft and pipeline vandalism on the environment and economy of the nation.It noted that frequent vandalism of gas pipelines was responsible for the massive drop in power generation and collapse of the national grid.

Director-General of NOSDRA, Mr. Idris Musa, while reacting to leak incident reported at the 12-inch Benisede-Brass Creek Delivery Line said a Joint Investigation conducted by the agency, the operator, and community representatives on the incident indicated that it was caused by oil thieves.

He explained that the investigating team discovered that suspected vandals installed several ‘tapping points’ on the Benisede-Brass Creek pipeline from where they siphon crude.

He decried the unpatriotic act, which amounts to economic sabotage and called on stakeholders to rise against the menace which he said had reached an alarming rate.

He said: “Despite several appeals to our people to put the nation’s environment and the economy at a higher level of consideration and consciousness, some unpatriotic elements continue to inflict untold hardship on our environment and the economy.

“They do this by installing several tapping points on crude oil pipelines, particularly the current incidents at 12” Benisede-Brass Creek Delivery Line at Peretuorugbene in Bayelsa.”

“The current collapse of the national grid is also fueled by the incessant vandalism of the gas pipelines both causing embarrassment to the nation as well as sabotaging government efforts in providing quality services to the nation.

“The agency is further calling on our people to join hands with the government in a bid to flush out the criminal elements that are bent on enriching themselves through pipelines repairs and oil theft,” he said.

