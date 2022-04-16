Cossy Ojiakor has become phenomenally popular not just on account of her acting and singing talents but more as a result of what Mother Nature has blessed her with, which is her bulbous, bouncing, ballistic boobs. And she has been rather generous with them over the years, to tease our sensibilities.

Cossy has simply entertained us with her God given gifts and now, it seems they are bringing home the goodies to her as she is smiling to the bank for what used to be free for all to see.

Speaking with Nollywood’s Queen of Boobs lately, she revealed her new source of income, which according to her, is too good to be real. The source is a platform called “FansOnly”.

“Can you believe I was making so much money on a monthly basis on “FansOnly” but I lost my account so now I am just building it back. It’s for fans. Like all those people that don’t want to publicly identify as fans can support you there. They pay for videos, the same videos I post on my WhatsApp Status for personal friends. I sell the videos to them for good money. Even ‘runs girls’ can cash out taking pictures instead of sleeping around,” she said.

According to Potpourri’s findings, OnlyFans is an online platform and app created in 2016 where people can pay for content (photos and videos, live streams) via a monthly membership. Content is mainly created by YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures, in order to monetise their profession.