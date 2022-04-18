By Elizabeth Osayande

The mother of 10-year-old student of Chrisland Schools, who was in a sex tape made during a school trip to Dubai, UAE, has said her daughter was dying in silence due to threats, and that the boys were on drugs.

She stated these in an 11-minute video posted by Ubi Franklin, alleging that the school authorities tried to cover the issue.

According to the woman, “On Mother’s Day, I was in school, not knowing that they had delegates that interrogated my daughter without my consent.

“Secondly, they have been threatening my daughter; if she speaks that they are going to kill her, saying it’s a man’s world.

“My daughter was dying in silence and I didn’t know.”

‘How it happened‘

According to her: “When I asked my daughter to explain what happened? She said that they went out in the morning to have breakfast, and one of the boys begged her to lend her a phone charger.

“Later in the evening after dinner, the boy called her room, asking that she should come and pick up her charger.

“She went there, and one of the boys asked her to take her charger from the toilet. They hijacked her and gave her a substance to take.

“They were all under the influence of drugs. After taking the substance, she didn’t know what she was doing again.

“They told her to be climbing on them, and someone was videoing and posting it out.”

‘What the school did’

Meanwhile, narrating the role the school played in the whole sex saga, the woman alleged that the school interrogated, and compelled her daughter to do pregnancy tests on three occasions without the parents’ consent.

Her words: “Every day, when she is going to school, I always had force her to come outside.

“This child wouldn’t want to go to school. Even her class teacher, Mr. Timothy was calling her a stupid girl in the present of students.

“They took this girl to go and do pregnancy test without us knowing, and then lied to us that they were taking her for COVID-19 test.

“They took her three times for Covid test. Do they use blood sample and urine for COVID-19 test? And I didn’t know, not until this thing came up.

“And to crown it all, because we have started confronting them, they now sent her a suspension letter.

“After I handed my daughter to you, you people were begging me . We paid a lot for her to go on that trip with you. You got there, left them uncared for.

“Please, help me, I need help. My daughter is not okay.”

This case is one in a long list of reported instances of molestation and immorality occurring in schools in recent times.

In November last year, Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, was swamped with the Sylvester Oromoni scandal.

Sylvester, aged 12, died after allegations of bullying and sexually molestation by some senior students .

There was also Karen-Happuch Akpagher of Premiere Academy, Lugbe , Abuja, and Don Davies of Deeper Life High School, Uyo.

In October 2019, a supervisor with same Chrisland Schools was jailed 60 years for defiling a two-year-old .

Vanguard News