By Idowu Bankole

The Central Bank of Nigeria Economic Summit, slated for April 5, 2022, has been postponed at the request of the Apex bank, to 2023.

The annual summit which has been widely beneficial to, not just the banking industry but also, the Nigerian economy, will be held next year with a bumper package.

The Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled, CEOs, POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2ND EDITION OF THE CBN ENDORSED SPECIAL BANK CEOS SUMMIT

Eze regrets the inconveniences the postponement would cause esteemed partners and Bank CEOs but assures the next summit would be worth the wait.

He said “We regret to inform you that the 2nd edition of the CBN endorsed one-day special summit by Bank CEOs titled NIGERIAN BANKS AS CATALYST FOR NEW ECONOMIC FRONTIERS, earlier slated to hold in Lagos on April 5, 2022, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, has been postponed at the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Being an annual programme that has been evidently beneficial to the banking industry in particular and the nation’s economy in general, we are determined to ensure that the next Summit slated for 2023 will be a bumper edition.

“We thank you for your unflinching support for the Summit and crave your indulgence to accept our deep regret for any inconvenience this postponement may have caused you and your renowned bank. Thank you for your understanding,” The statement read.

