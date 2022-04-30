BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN



Days after setting the social media space on fire, Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie asked Nigerians to buy presidential form for him.

The Nollywood actor received a lot of backlash from Nigerians following news of his second marriage to his colleague Judy Austin.

The actor asked Nigerians to channel the same energy they used when they critized him to vote him so he can fix the country.

Yul will be contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Under his campaign postor on his Instagram account he wrote:

“Did you see what we did on Wednesday? We shook the world and still skaing it.

“The energy you all are applying knows no tribe, no religion, no gender

“The energy is coming from North, South, East and West and all over the world.

“The energy is united.

“We’re on TV stations, radio, blogs, Youtube, every WhatsApp group, market, committees, street, hood, everywhere.

“With this energy we can take back our country and fix it.

“I cannot do it alone. I need you, we need you.

“Nigerians need you.

“My dear Nigerians, please, I appeal to you, buy me presidential form let’s win this election.”