Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and President Muhammadu Buhari



Says repatriated antiquities ‘re potential revenue earner

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday gave the assurance that the Federal Government would continue to vigorously pursue the repatriation of looted Nigeria’s artefacts from abroad, including 1,130 Benin Bronzes in Germany’s public museums.

The President gave the assurance while receiving the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, accompanied by members of the Royal Court of Benin and the Board of Trustees of the Benin Royal Museum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

His Royal Majesty was at State House to thank the President on the recent return of two important Benin bronzes to its original place of abode by the University of Cambridge and the University of Aberdeen, both in the United Kingdom, after 125 years.

Speaking on the return of the artefacts, President Buhari expressed delight that it has brought immense goodwill to Nigeria, the ancient Benin Kingdom as well as happiness to the Oba of Benin.

The President noted that while it is widely acknowledged around the world that some of the best ancient arts belong to Nigeria, including those from Benin, Ife, Nok and Igbo-Ukwu, many of these beautiful works were illicitly taken away, particularly during the colonial period.

Affirming that these great cultural and artistic works are records of history, President Buhari vowed that Nigeria cannot permit these great works to become properties of others, adding that this administration has made it an important task to ensure the return of the artefacts.

He therefore, assured the first-class traditional ruler that the Federal Government will continue in this great cause with his support and that of other traditional rulers.

According to him, “In furtherance to these efforts, an agreement between Nigeria and Germany is currently being prepared. When concluded, it will signify the return to Nigeria by Germany of all the 1,130 Benin Bronzes in Germany’s public museums. This will be a monumental achievement.

“Furthermore, on the 7th of this month, the Glasgow City Council agreed to return 17 Benin bronzes to Nigeria. The legal issues are in the process of being sorted out.

“Other success stories include the return by the Netherlands in October 2020 of a 600-year-old Ife Terracotta; the return in April 2021 of a bronze piece from Mexico; as well as the repatriation, in November 2021, of two Benin Bronzes and an Ife Bronze head from the Metropolitan Museum, New York,” the President said.

President Buhari announced that because of the determined efforts of this administration, Nigeria is now regarded to be in the forefront globally in the struggle to repatriate illicitly-exported artefacts back to their countries of origin.

The Oba of Benin informed the President that his Royal Court has concluded plans with the NCMM to establish an ultramodern international standard Benin Royal Museum to house the Benin Bronzes and other artefacts for the purpose of preserving history, tourism and education.

“We want to reassure Mr President that the Royal Court of Benin and NCMM are working closely to ensure safe custody, preservation and enhancement of these Benin bronzes and artefacts not only for their cultural and economic benefits, but more importantly towards the promotion of the tourism industry in Nigeria,” he said.