By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting with security heads and the some ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which is sequel to the recommendations by the council of state over the security challenge in the country started about 10a.m.

Also in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.).

Among the ministers at the meeting are those of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao are also in attendance. The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor was represented.

Also present are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, are in attendance.

