By Henry Ojelu

President Muhammadu Buhari along with many governors and notable persons in the country has condoled with the Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, SPIDEL, Dr Monday Ubani over the death of his father Pa Egbedubi Nwokocha at 101 years.

Pa Nwokocha passed on January 3, 2022 in Lagos and will be buried at his hometown Umuosoko, Awomukwu, Ikwuano Local Government Area, Abia State on April 22, 2022.

Some governors and prominent persons that have also sent their condolence messages to Dr Ubani include Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Aminu Tanbuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and the current Chief Whip of the Senate, Minister of Niger Delta, former Governor and former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio.

Others are Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Hon Sam Onuigbo, NBA President, Olumide Akpata, President of African Bar Association Mr Hannibal Uwaifor, Chief Judges of Abia and Lagos States, some Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, former Presidents of the Nigerian Bar Association and former Group Managing Director, Diamond Bank, Alex Oti amongst many others.

In a condolence letter dated April 11, 2022 and signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari was quoted as giving glory to God for the gift of longevity, which saw Pa Nwokocha live up to 101 years.

The President was also quoted to have saluted the fact that Pa Nwokocha left his footprints on the sands of time, gaining reputation as a man of peace, a philanthropist, dutiful father, public spirited individual, and a man of integrity.

Condoling with Dr Ubani, the only son of the deceased, and the many grandchildren and great grandchildren left by the departed, President Buhari urged them to keep the flag of the good works hoisted by their patriarch flying, knowing that in that wise, Papa Nwokocha would live forever in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

The President also urged the family to give the departed befitting rites of passage, as the soul of Egoro Oti marches on.