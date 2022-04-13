Buhari confirms Abdulaziz as TCN MD

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

A statement by General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah Wednesday said the confirmation took effect from the 4th of April, 2022.

Engr. Abdulaziz was first appointed acting Managing Director of the Federal Government owned TCN on the 19th May 2020 following the sacking of Usman Gur Mohammed.

Mbah in the statement explained that the TCN boss has been responsible for the overall supervision of the affairs of TCN, including transmission projects, transmission network operations and maintenance, system operations, market administration, human resources management and as the Chief Accounting Officer.

“Under his watch as the Ag. MD/CEO, TCN made milestone achievements in project executions and delivery, stable grid management, and human resources management that optimized personnel performance and productivity.

“Working with an Executive Management consisting of four Executive Directors, Engr Abdulaziz embarked on projects initiatives and execution that significantly transformed TCN from a faltering successor company in the post-privatization era to a viable national and sub-regional transmission company. This is hardly surprising as Engr. Abdulaziz brought to bear his over 25-years of engineering experience and responsibility as a tested project manager”, she added.

He was previously the General Manager (Projects) at TCN Corporate Headquarters, before he was appointed the Regional Transmission Manager of Shiroro and Abuja Regions of TCN with responsibility for various operational and managerial functions including the wheeling of bulk power to the Distribution Companies (DisCos); coordination and supervision of equipment maintenance and repairs, transmission network reliability, security and expansion; inventory and stock management, maintaining fiscal responsibility and accountability of the regional offices.

