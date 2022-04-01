.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Unknown gunmen early hours of Friday attacked with Improvised Explosive Devices, IED, the house of the Imo state Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Ford Ozumba, in his hometown, Umuhu, Okabia community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

The commissioner confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri, adding that he was informed of the attacks by his relatives.

However, he said no life was lost but his house was destroyed by the explosives that the hoodlums threw on the building.

According to the Commissioner, “I am in Owerri, they called me this morning and told me that my house was attacked this morning. They threw explosives on it and it was burnt. Nobody died. But the house was burnt.”

Also, when contacted, the Imo State Police Public Relations, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, said he is officially not aware.

It should be recalled that last year, the house of two current commissioners was attacked, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba and the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Cyprian Akaolisa.

Vanguard News Nigeria