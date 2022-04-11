.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Suspected gunmen, Monday morning, killed the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa-East Central local government of Osun State, Chief Gbenga Ogbara.

It was gathered that Ogbara was shot dead inside his sitting room in Igangan, his hometown at about 12am.

Ogbara’s remains have been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa the source hinted.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer, Osun State Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

Opalola said: “The APC Chairman was killed around 12am by some gunmen. Policemen have since been deployed to the area. The investigation is ongoing on the matter. The criminals will not escape justice.”

