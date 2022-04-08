;.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State First Lady and wife of the Governor, Dr Falmata Umara Zulum on Friday lost her father, Alhaji Kauna Bulama Kyari.

Kyari, aged 70 died yesterday night after a protracted illness.

This was disclosed by the Press Secretary to the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Ngubdo in a statement she issued to Journalists in Maiduguri.

“Innalillahi wa inna illahi rajiun.

The death has occurred of Alhaji Kauna Bulama kyari.

He died yesterday night at the age of 70 after a protracted illness at his residence.

“He was survived by one wife Hajiya Fatsuma and seven children among whom is Dr. Falmata Babagana Umara Zulum, who is the First Lady of Borno State.

“Janaiza is slated by 4 pm today (Friday) at his residence opposite late Emir of Dikwa ‘s House, Old GRA

Maiduguri”.

She described the deceased as a very humble and caring person who will be missed by not only the immediate family but by extension, the people of Borno State.

Ngubdo, therefore, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and grant him Aljanatul Firdaus.

She then enjoined the family and people of the state to bear the irreparable loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria