Multiple award-winning producer and director, Bolanle Austen-Peters, whose latest movie, “The Man of God” was recently released on Netflix has revealed what inspired her to make the blockbuster movie.

Speaking in a recent interview on Arise news, the producer of “ 93 Days” said the story of “The Man of God” came to her like those struggling Lagosians who have experienced a similar scenario.

“ I have been studying about our society. I am a woman of faith, but what I found in Nigeria is that a lot of people have increasingly been driven into this crazy love for worshipping men instead of God.”

“ “And a lot of men are turning this spiritual institution into commerce and they are using it for personal gains. So, I used the story of the ‘Prodigal Son’ by the phenomenal writer, Fola Dada and we tried to expose so many things; things of discipline, self-discovery and faith, wildlife and ultimately redemption. This is because I always try to get the message across to the people that what we are doing is wrong and what we can do better as a society,” she stressed.

According to Austen-Peters, she uses her art as a form of social commentary. “I am a student of literature and history. I believe that art is a powerful tool for us in our society to use, to depict all the things that are going on, and a possible escape for some of us who are traumatized by the things we see in Nigeria. And also, a redemptive tool for me as well.”

Talking about the richness of the story, Austen-Peters said she does a lot of stage plays which have the power to move people. She noted that with the quality of performances coming out of Nigeria and Terra Kulture in particular, the country stands a chance to compete with any western production.

“So in directing over the past 10 years, I understand how to make a connection with people. This is because what’s often lacking in a lot of productions is the ability to connect. So, once the emotions are not there and people can’t feel what you are saying, you have lost the audience,” she said.

‘Man Of God’, starring the likes of Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Prince Nelson Enwerem, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Patrick Doyle, Jude Chukwuka, Eucharia Anunobi, Shawn Faqua, Mawuli Gavor, Olumide Oworu among others tells the story of a man who forsakes his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life but his soul remains caught between the world and the faith he left behind. Sam’s soul is trapped in two triangles. On one hand, three women vying for his heart, and on the other; the love of God, lust for money, and harboured deep resentment for his father wrestling for his soul.

