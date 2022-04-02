.

By Juliet Umeh

The organisers of the 2022 Beacon of Information and Communication Technology, BoICT, awards and lecture series which holds on May 28, have said that it will be exploring the Impact of Blockchain Technology in a Digitalized Nigeria.

The event which will be the 13th edition is themed: “Impact of Blockchain Technology in a Digitalized Nigeria”.

Chief Executive Officer and editor-in-chief, Communication Week Media Limited, and the organisers of the lecture, Mr Ken Nwogbo, said that the choice of the theme was based on the potential of the new technological paradigm that has not yet reached wider public debate for economic and societal growth.

He explained: “As Nigeria is moving towards a digital economy, Blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt digital interaction in our economy and society.

“The technology’s rapid and dynamic technical development is driven by startups and incumbents alike, creating a myriad of applications across economic and societal domains.

“Distributed ledger technologies and blockchains stem from an ideological open-source movement and facilitate the exchange of assets via a complementary technical layer on top of the internet.”

According to Nwogbo, “the lecture is followed by the awards ceremony which rewards best practices and recognizes outstanding contributions to the growth of the ICT sector.

The awards are free and awardees are chosen by readers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek through a transparent voting process.”

He also noted that the BoICT awards series is widely regarded as one of the prestigious annual events available in the ICT industry in Nigeria.

The lecture series however is reserved for distinguished achievers in the ICT sector.