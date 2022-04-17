.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Suleiman announced his defection during the breaking of fast last night at the Government House Bauchi.

He told Governor Bala Mohammed along with other PDP stakeholders from Ningi, Toro, Warji and Dass local government areas of the state.

“I want to use this opportunity today to officially announce to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and other stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of my formal defection to the State ruling party.

“One of my reasons to return to PDP is in recognition of the exemplary leadership style of our Governor and his commitment to transforming the state,” he said.

Abubakar emerged as speaker of the Assembly during a controversial election on June 21, 2019 on the floor of the assembly by 11 members of the 31 lawmakers.

With Abubakar’s defection, APC has 16 members while PDP has 15. At the inauguration of the 9th assembly, PDP had 8 members, APC 22 and a member under NNPP. The development created a factional speaker, who later submitted to the leadership of Abubakar after 16 months.