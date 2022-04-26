By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have attacked villages in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing locals and the All Progressives Congress ( APC) Ward chairman of Aribi Ward, Mr.Iliya Auta.

Although the police were yet to react to the incident, sources said the gunmen attacked on Monday night, killed several residents and injured many.

” The gunmen also kidnapped people and rustled animals. One of those killed was a local chieftain of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Aribi Ward, Iliya Auta,” the source said.

Vanguard News Nigeria