Multiple award-winning filmmaker Ololade Ebong has continued to remain ahead of her game as one of the contemporary cinema’s most empathetic and skilled chroniclers of Nigerian culture.

She recently announced the commencement of her new project and recruitment of young talents through a critical talent audition.

Ololade warms up for her new blockbuster, “Ogeere”, which is set to hit the cinema later in the year 2022.

The highly revered filmmaker went in search of fresh and raw talents through audition and screening in selected areas within the country such as Oyo State, Osun State, and others.

The making of this award-winning movie commences from the 25th of April to the 10th of May, 2022, and it will be shot in 3 different locations; Iwo, Ilesha and Erin Ijesha.

The movie is directed by Ololade Ebong and a top Nollywood movie director, Damola Olatunji

Ololade’s ability to write and direct such tender films has long been bolstered by her interest in casting them with fresh new talents, all the better to sell the veracity of her stories and introduce movie-goers to emerging actors worthy of big attention.

Ololade is an artist from Lagos/Oyo States and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Speed Films Productions, a production outfit that has produced some indigenous movies such Ife – Aimo, Ipin Mi (1 &2), among others.

Her hard work has endeared relevant entertainment organisations (internationally and locally) with necessary industry recognitions such as Cannes in France, WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival in Texas, Los Angeles Cinema Festival of Nollywood in California, African International Film Festival in Nigeria, California’s women’s Film Festival and the City People Awards in 2019 as well as 2021 for ‘Best New Producer of the year’.