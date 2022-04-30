By Henry Ojelu

Audacia Prime Realty company is set to allocate their second state development in Lagos and Ogun states for prospective customers in an exercise believed to be the fastest allocation ever in the real estate sector in Nigeria.

While addressing journalists in their head office in Lekki on Friday, the firm’s CEO, Mr Bright Sekoni explained that the development is coming after they launched their Tokyo residence including the reopening of their Epe garden residential , all between Epe and Ijebu-Ode boundary for the convenience of their customers, majorly millennials.

Sekoni said, “We have a very fantastic building project and we are assiduously working on selling out our bungalows that we would be launching very soon.

“Although, we have started selling lands inside the estate and it is fast growing to become a modern city.”

“Second estate would be allocated on Saturday. We sold it out in less than a month and therefore want the allocation to be within that time range too. It’s the fastest ever.”

“This project is going to be beneficial because a lot of people still want to own a property. They want to earn money in real estate, so we are providing an opportunity for them to be able to earn money passively. Buy house and earn rent or earn short-let because there is a high demand for short-let in Epe, that you can get investors to be build houses and there is a very big market for everyone,” he added.