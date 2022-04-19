.

Idowu Bankole

Bowen University has replied to a Popular Nigerian Hip Hop singer Rema after the singer appealed to ASUU to call if the over a month old strike.

Rema had taken to Twitter to lament the strike tweeting “ ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau!,

In what looks like a veiled appeal, Bowen University, via its verified handle quoted Rema’s tweet and tweeted “ASUU can’t delay you if you’re enrolled in Bowen University”.

Not ready to lose their star catch, Unilag reacted: 🎶 Hmm… Rema dear, UNILAG has chosen you o,

Hmm… so don’t let anybody come dey change your mind o…

Recall that media reports have it that Rema was recently granted admission into the University of Lagos (Unilag) but he is yet to resume full academic work owing to the current Academic Staff Union strike.

Meanwhile, tweeps suspected to be students of Unilag and Bowen have taken over the social media app to exchange banter

Discouraging Rema from going to Bowen, a tweep @rankingcee wrote: Dem go just expel u for not wearing tire for Bowen or u just make mistake wear dat ur big chain dem fit arrest u join

Responding to the tweets, Rema wrote: Okay! @UnilagNigeria & @bowenuniversity I want the youths to pick for me, I will attend the one with the highest votes, let’s vote!

Recall that NLC has recently appealed to the Federal Government to listen to the Academic Union on strike, to ensure students return to school.

Vanguard News Nigeria