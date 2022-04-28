Asuquo Ekpenyong kickstarts consultation, gets nod from Cross River Assembly, Prof Zana Akpagu

By Emma Una, CALABAR

Asuquo Ekpenyong, Cross River State immediate past Commissioner for Finance, on Wednesday, kick-started his consultation for the post of governor of the state in 2023 by visiting the Cross River State House of Assembly and Prof Zana Akpagu, former Vice Chancellor of Univerty of Calabar.

At the House of Assembly, Ekpenyong entertained the members with rare eloquence and grasp of the economic and financial blueprint of his administration when elected governor.

“What the state needs come 2023 and going forward is a manager of resources and someone who has been there from the start of the present administration led by Senator Professor Ben Ayade, who has graciously in line with previous administrations continued the building process and those projects he has established need to be sustained, and I humbly tell you I am ready and capable to do so,” the Harvard-trained Economist said.

He added that job creation, economic upliftment, and development of enabling environment and infrastructure would be the centre of his administration

He said he has undertaken a tour of the entire state for ten days and had seen first hand the needs of the people and the love they have for the All Progressives Congress, APC, and what is needed is just to sustain the tempo of mobilisation and the party would win all-round elections in 2023.

“During our tour of the 18 local councils of the state we inspected industries built by Governor Ben Ayade that can significantly improve the economy of the state when properly aligned with the private sector.

“Industries that can make our young people millionaires across the state, this is what we intend to do if given the opportunity to serve,” Ekpenyong said.

He added that “Having built several successful thriving businesses from scratch in the private sector and having garnered valuable experience working in the public sector as commissioner for finance Cross River State over the last 7 years, in all humility I believe that I am well equipped to serve this state.”

Responding, the speaker of the Cross River State House of assembly Eteng Jonas Williams extolled Asuquo’s qualities having known and worked with him during their time at the finance and appropriation committee.

“You are one of us, you don’t need any introduction to us and you have always shown that you have the qualities to be a leader we are here to support you and give you all the backing you need to succeed,” the speaker said.

He however advised the former Commissioner not to rest on his oars and to continue to consult stakeholders across the state as everyone is important in the political process.

Hon Ekpenyong also visited the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar where he relayed the same message to the former Vice Chancellor promising to sustain the development of the state and called for his support.

He said even if the he had been somewhere, with his presence and and love the vice Chancellor has for the state he should move over and take the frontline position.

Akpagu assured him that he had always been part of the Ekpenyong team and and would always be there for him

Mr Ekpenyong was accompanied by over 300 members of his team which included former colleagues in the state Exco, Oliver Orok, Hon John Ulafor, Hon Oqua Edet Oqua, Mfon Bassey, Mr Eric Anderson and Dr Asibong as well as major party Elders and stakeholders such as Ntufam John Okon, Chief Sam Bassey, Mr James Alicha, King Harry Obeten, Dr Peter Adigeb, Bishop Christian Agbor, Hon Justina Edem, Elder Chief Onoyom Ette amongst many others.