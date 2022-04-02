.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Scores of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state opposed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who branded themselves “APC loyal ” have defected to Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former secretariat of the factional members of the ruling party in the state has been branded Social Democratic Party (SDP) by Saturday morning as members interested in contesting 2023 elections displayed their posters with the banner of SDP.

Kwara state senatorial chairman of APC, Mr Rasak Alabi who spoke on behalf of members defection to SDP said that members do not have hope in the chairmanship of APC Senator Abdullahi Adamu because of his allegiance to Governor AbdulRazaq .

He said,”despite our endurance in the face of the inhuman treatment meted to us in the party, it will be correct to suggest that the Kwara State governor working in tandem with the former National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mallam Mai Mala Buni has decided to edge us out of the party against our wish.

“And to make matters worse, Senator Abdulahi Adamu who once headed the party’s National Reconciliation Committee has denied us a fair hearing but rather turned himself to Governor AbdulRazaq.’ Solicitor and Advocate “is now the party’s National chairman. How then can we be hopeful of getting justice in this circumstance?

“We do not think we have a future in this party any longer and it would be safer for us to look elsewhere where our democratic views and opinions would be respected.”

Mr Alabi also said, “if the national leadership of the party does not believe that we are politically relevant in the state, we need to make them understand also that the man they queue behind is also a blown fuse and not capable of leading the party to any victory in the state, come 2023.

Seated with us at this press briefing are all the 193 ward chairmen, 16 local government chairmen and all the state working committee members who have jointly decided with our numerous supporters, to announce to you today our official defection and mass movement of our supporters and party members from the APC to the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Receiving the new members of the party, The National Publicity Secretary of SDP, Ambassador Rufus Aujenigba assured them that the party is for fairness and justice, which will help them achieve their political aspirations.

“I pity them for losing you to us. It’s a pleasure to receive this mammoth crowd to a party that is poised to take over government in 2023.”He added.

The state chairman, Mallam Ibrahim Yahaya in his brief remark said that the party will not discriminate against the new members.

Vanguard News Nigeria