Targets 300,000 beneficiaries

A Member of the House of Representatives, Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo, who represents Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Constituency of Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has taken his annual free medical outreach to seven local councils of the state.

Nwankwo, who contesting for the Anambra Central senatorial seat on the platform of the APGA, said he is targeting 300,000 beneficiaries with 52 medical officers deployed in the 2022 edition of the medical outreach he is undertaking through the Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo Foundation

The outreach is in its 12th edition. Nwankwo said he established the Foundation years ago as a vehicle to give back to the society and to positively touch lives of the citizens, especially the less privileged.

He noted that he has been conscientiously holding the medical outreach for 20 years before the citizens of the area implored him to come and represent them at the National Assembly seven years ago.

Nwankwo who was represented by Barrister Law Ugwunna, while performing the flag off assured the citizens that all health challenges would be attended to as virtually all are covered under the foundation’s medical programme.

He said the previous editions of the outreach had focused on citizens from only three council areas of Njikoka, Anaocha and Dunukofia but the current edition will cover seven councils of Idemili North, Idemili South, Awka North, Awka South, Njikoka, Dunukofia and Anaocha that constitute Anambra Central Senatorial district.

The leader of the Medical team, Dr (Mrs) Gemma Henry-Ibeh expressed appreciation to Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo foundation for always remembering the constituents and making their healthcare a priority. the areas include eye treatment, surgeries and general health examination.

She therefore urged more rich citizens to emulate Nwankwo to improve the lot of their people in other areas of life.

Dr Henry-Ibeh disclosed that she drew the 52 medics from within Anambra, Imo, and Enugu states, and the programme would last for three weeks.

Some beneficiaries including Hon Martin Dike (52) from Enuagu, Enugwu Ukwu; Chiamaka Nwoye (25) from Umuriam, Nawfia; Chamelus Okpe (60) a native of Nsukka in Enugu State and Vincent Udechukwu (62) from Umualocha Abagana had praises and prayers for Dozie Nwankwo for remembering the poor and needy in the state.