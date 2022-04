ALABO Tonye Graham-Douglas

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Four times federal minister, Alabo Tonye O.Graham-Douglas is dead.

A confirmation by his son, Chief Semabo Graham-Douglas noted that the founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) died in an Abuja hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Graham-Douglas, 82, lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the presidential primaries of the PDP in 1998.

