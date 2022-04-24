.

…Says he placed over 600 students on scholarship

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Director, Media and Publicity to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, Mr Bode Durojaiye, has revealed his last moment with the First class monarch before he joined his ancestors, on Friday night.

He stated this during an interview with Vanguard at the palace in Oyo.

According to him, “my last moment with Oba Adeyemi was when the late monarch was telling us what life is all about. Baba told us that life involves struggle and one should be careful so that you don’t infringe on other people’s rights or benefits, irrespective of your position, economic or political status.

“Alaafin talked about hard-working, prayer, dedication and making sure that you always do your best and leave the rest.”

He described him as a great man who valued education, saying over 600 students, especially Oyo indigenes were placed on scholarship when he was alive.

“He was my father, my mentor and inspiring leader. He meant a lot to me. With a heavy heart and saddening mind, I felt bad over the demise of my dedicated and committed boss.” He lamented.

