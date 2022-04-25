



By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Member representing Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong is dead.

A former colleague of his who spoke to Vanguard in confidence on Monday said the late parliamentarian died on Sunday in Uyo, capital of the State at about 4pm

Describing the death as unfortunate, he however said that they want to accord the deceased family the respect to formally announce Ekpenyong’s passing.

“Yes, it’s very unfortunate. We lost him yesterday. We want to allow the family to announce his demise or the chairman of Akwa Ibom caucus to be the one to officially announce it. To confirm it, it’s true. The man died yesterday, Sunday in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom at about 4pm”, he told Vanguard on the phone.