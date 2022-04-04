Nigeria has the highest level of productivity among all African countries and is the leading country in the agricultural sector. Agriculture forms the backbone of the economy in the country, with 60% of the population employed in the industry. Agriculture in Nigeria includes fishing, forestry, crop production, and livestock. The largest segment is crop production, accounting for more than 80% of the agricultural output.

Nigerian farmers understand the need to modernize the sector and introduce technology, as this can help improve marketability and productivity. In this case, technological innovations include using social networks for networking and partnerships and the use of remote sensing and UAVs. Remote sensing technologies are of particular value in agricultural development, increasing its profitability and productivity.

Satellites provide farmers with critical data for monitoring crop development and other valuable data, including drought, soil conditions, and snow cover data. Satellites make it possible to estimate the amount of rainfall so that farmers can plan irrigation. In addition, accurate data and analysis based on them enable us to predict ​​the productivity of agriculture in a particular region.

EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA) is a global provider of AI-based satellite analytics. In partnership with the Agro eXchange platform, which facilitates market access for Nigerian farmers, giving them credit and resources, EOS Data Analytics enables small farmers to implement satellite crop monitoring.

In partnership with Dragonfly Aerospace, EOS Data Analytics aims to launch 7 optical satellites equipped with 11 agri-related bands into low Earth orbit by 2025. The project is called EOS Sat and will be the first agriculture-focused satellite constellation by a company that already has vast experience in farming, forestry, and software catering to these industries. The first satellite will be launched in 2022.

Implementing the EOS Sat project will allow the company to obtain high-quality images that enable advanced farm state analysis based on the most precise vegetation data. This will significantly increase the reliability and validity of EOSDA customers and services receiving information. The company will also get full vertical integration from imagery acquisition, raw data processing, and analysis to gain valuable insights for the end-user. A collaboration between EOS Data Analytics and AgriXchange will help integrate space technology into Nigerian agriculture. The introduction of satellite monitoring of crops, according to companies, will increase the productivity of farms by 30%.

Crop Monitoring

Crop Monitoring is a precision farming software created by EOS Data Analytics. It provides reliable remote field monitoring using advanced satellite imagery analytics. Crop Monitoring combines several types of information on one platform. It is a one-stop solution that allows you to access weather, soil moisture, crop status, field operations, crop rotation, and many other data types.

Farmers can identify crop problems early with near real-time monitoring. In this way, pests, weeds, cold, and heat stress affecting plants can be detected so that the growers can take measures before damage is done. Early detection of various anomalies can speed up decision-making and significantly save time while increasing productivity. Group account access allows different agribusiness participants to access and share helpful information among themselves. The owner of the groups determines the availability of data for each user.

Advanced satellite scouting will make it easier for scouts to guide them to the problem area. It will save a lot of time and effort due to accuracy. Farmers can set tasks for scouts online using satellite maps. The platform also sends automatic notifications, and scouts can inspect the fields using an offline mobile application, generate reports, and share photos of crops. Farmers also have access to accurate 14-day weather forecasts and historical weather and crop data since 2008. It allows agrarians to improve fieldwork planning, including tillage, fertilization, sowing, and harvesting.

Vegetation and productivity maps created with the application of reliable satellite data and vegetation indices provide the ability to apply seeds , fertilizers, and pesticides depending on the needs of a particular field area to conserve resources and increase yields. NDVI and other satellite-derived indices offer helpful information about the health of plants at different stages of development. With this information, farmers can make more informed and efficient decisions.

The introduction of space monitoring should bring many benefits to the agricultural industry in Nigeria. Visualized satellite data will make it possible to model the development of crops and manage their condition remotely. This industry has vast economic potential, and the introduction of technology will accelerate development. It is the basis for long-term business and economic growth, which will be based on the principles and practices of sustainable agriculture.

Agriculture in Nigeria is actively developing and makes up a large part of the country’s economy. Furthermore, Nigeria has a leading position among African countries engaged in agriculture. Agriculture in the country is mainly represented by crop production. The government is working to modernize the sector’s operation to make it even more productive and successful.

The implementation of up-to-date technology, including space monitoring and AI-driven analytics, will increase productivity and accelerate the sustainable development of this industry. EOS Data Analytics provides comprehensive agricultural solutions that provide farmers with a wide range of data of various types to increase productivity, save resources, and make informed and effective decisions. Rising yields contribute to solving the problem of food security in Africa and other regions.