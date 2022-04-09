Wizkid

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, simply known as Wizkid may have lost a chance for his second and first solo Grammy award last week to Angelique Kidjo from Benin Republic as a result of the rule of the game. Everyone had expected the “Essence” crooner to come tops, based on numbers his last album “Made in Lagos” amassed but that game isn’t played by numbers, because by numbers Wizkid seems to be sitting atop the African ladder ahead of others.

Events leading to the Grammy night had had Wizkid looking too good. When the Artist Museum released Top Ten list of the Most Awarded Male Artist of the 2020s in the world, the “Fever” star was the only African artist in the list that included the likes of BTS with 407 awards; Justin Bieber with 174 awards; The Weekend with 155 awards; Ed Sheeran with 147 awards; Kanye West with 100 awards; and Wizkid in 10th place with 55 awards. The only African artist to make the list.

In the same vein, music streaming platform, Spotify released its list of “Most Streamed Nigerian Artist and it was Wizkid again who leads the pack. He leads Burna Boy in second place by almost 2 billion streams. He stands at 4.408B, Burna Boy at 2.78B and Mr Eazi at 1.33B. Davido is 5th at 909M.

At 31, Wizkid enjoys being the most decorated artist on the continent (his contemporaries) and by far in the country.

Among his honours are: One Grammy award; 3 MTV EMAS; 3 Billboard Music awards; 12 Headies awards; 5 MOBO awards; 3 Soul Train awards; 4 NAACP Image award; 7 Afrimma awards; 5 African Entertainment awards USA; 1 Dance 8 Platinum; 2x Essence Platinum; and Come Closer Gold.